Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$165 $850
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
  • The screen will have a screen shadow from previous use that is mostly noticeable on a white backgroud. This is purely cosmetic and has no effect on the functionality of the phone.
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • available in Grey or Gold
