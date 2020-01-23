Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$135 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and the best deal for a refurb now by $95. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by EMB Phones via eBay with a 90-day EMB warranty.
  • A 30-day no questions asked return policy also applies.
  • The device will show a Pink/Green shade on the screen, which will not impact the functionality of the device.
Features
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • available in Gray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register