eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Phone
$250 $850
free shipping

It's $10 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low for a refurb by $4; it's around $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now

  • Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • It's sold by Chubbies Tech via eBay.
  • 8-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen Super AMOLED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP front-facing camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Published 1 hr ago
