That's $27 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $12.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $189.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $78, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $20 less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,071.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and $658 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $92 under our mention from last November and $72 less than you'd pay for a new one from your local warehouse store. Buy Now
