Daily Steals · 26 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$180
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by about $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use coupon code "SMGX8" to get this price.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Cellfeee via eBay has it for the same price.
  • available in Grey or Silver
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
  • microSD card slot
  • IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Code "SMGX8"
