eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$145 $200
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $55, excluding other eBay vendors.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dealsrus365 via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • The item will have an LCD shadow that does not affect performance. It comes with an aftermarket USB charger and cable.
  • available in Midnight Black or Orchid Gray
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-G950U
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
mil2civ
Still at $169.99
9 min ago