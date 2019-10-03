New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone
$175 $720
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and $179 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available at this price in grey and silver only.
  • This refurb will show a pink/green shade on the screen, which will not impact the functionality of the device.
  • Unlocked for Verizon and GSM carriers.
  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay; a 90-day seller warranty is included.
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
