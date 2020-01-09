Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone
$160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by EMB Phones via eBay.
  • The device will show a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but it does not affect functionality.
  • A 90-day emb-phones warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Grey
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: G950U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register