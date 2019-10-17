New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Android Phone
$232
free shipping

That's $60 less than what you'd pay new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by BuySpry via eBay
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
Features
  • In Gray or Silver
  • 8-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen Super AMOLED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP front-facing camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-G955U
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register