That's $60 less than what you'd pay new. Buy Now at eBay
Samsung takes up to $350 off the Samsung Galaxy A50, A20, or A10e Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, and Google phones. (Choosing an unlocked model guarantees a trade-in value). Shop Now at Samsung
That's a $31 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
It's $55 under last month's mention, tied as the best we've seen, and a low by $42 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $389.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $37 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $674 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected to reflect that this is a refurb; we apologize for the error. It's now $79.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
As a savings of $98, it's basically a free watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and $179 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
