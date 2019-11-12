New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Android Phone
$210
free shipping

That's $22 under our October refurb mention, a low by $19 for another refurb model, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day tekreplay warranty is offered.
Features
  • 8-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen Super AMOLED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP front-facing camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • in Black
  • Model: SM-G955U
