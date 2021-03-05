That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- In Mdinight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
It's $79 less than buying direct from Total Wireless Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- It’s available for Simple Mobile for the same price.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera, 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZNAXAA
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $105 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in your choice of color (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and $79 less than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
That's $10 under our mention from November and $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get $25 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 2 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
