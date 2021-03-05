New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Android Phone
$188 $800
free shipping

That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
Features
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register