eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone
$96 $125
free shipping

That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's a low by $29 today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by best_deal_today via eBay
  • The seller has stated "The screen will have a pink/green line running through", as depicted in the images on the product page.
  • No warranty information is provided, however the seller offers free 30-day returns.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Popularity: 3/5
