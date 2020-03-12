Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Phone
$90 $750
free shipping

That's an all-time low and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a Verizon-only refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This unit has an LCD shadow.
  • It's sold by Tekreplay via eBay with a 60-day warranty.
  • It's unlocked for both CDMA and GSM networks (including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile).
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
  • Android OS
  • Model: SMG930UZKAXAA
