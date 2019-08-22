Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in several colors (Ceramic Black pictured) for $627.99. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $537.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $72. Buy Now
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $45.) Buy Now
Never MSRP via eBay offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black or White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $30 less in June. (For further comparison, we saw open-box units for just a buck less last week.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $599 with free shipping. That's $301 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now
Sign In or Register