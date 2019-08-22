New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone
$510 $600
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in several colors (Prism White pictured) for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. With free shipping, that's $28 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's also $323 less than what you'd pay for it new and the best price we could find for a refurb by $159.) Buy Now

  • It's the international model w/ non-OEM power cable and adapter
Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen QHD display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
