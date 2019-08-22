Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in several colors (Prism White pictured) for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. With free shipping, that's $28 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's also $323 less than what you'd pay for it new and the best price we could find for a refurb by $159.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $599 with free shipping. That's $301 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Never MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Blue for $709.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Midnight Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Ending today, alldayzip via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Smartphone in Black or White for $449. Coupon code "ADZ15" cuts that to $379.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $98. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register