New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Smartphone
$510 w/ $5 Rakuten points $600
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $95 and the best deal we've seen for a +/Plus model. (It's tied with last month's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by BuySpry via Rakuten
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • It's the international model w/ non-OEM power cable and adapter.
  • coupon code ""BUY90" bags this price
  • You'll get $5.09 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen QHD display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BUY90"
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Rakuten Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register