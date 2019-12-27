Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone
$450 $900
free shipping

That's $200 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • 90-day warranty (unclear who backs it)
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 802.11x wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9 OS
  • Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
