Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone
$420 $900
free shipping

That's $480 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit without activation. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Item comes packaged in an aftermarket box with aftermarket accessories.
Features
  • available in several colors (Prism Black pictured)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 802.11x wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9 OS
  • Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register