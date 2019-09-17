Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $175 less than what you'd pay for it new and $35 under yesterday's mention. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
That's tied with last week's mention and $67 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $20 less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone for Verizon for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $26 and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $184 below the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
That's $140 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
