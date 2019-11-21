Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$360 $1,000
free shipping

That's $95 under our refurb September mention, a low by $40 for a refurb model, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • a 90-day warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it
Features
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • available in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
