eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$350 $1,000
free shipping

That's $149 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • In Blue or Purple
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960UZKAXAA
