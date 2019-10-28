New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone
$260 $950
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $45.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • a 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • in Midnight Black
  • 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: N950U
