Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone
$245 $950
free shipping

That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $15.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by mywit via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • in Midnight Black or Orchid Grey
  • 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: N950U
