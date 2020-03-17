Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 20 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Phone
$170 $350
free shipping

That's $105 less than our Black Friday mention of a new one, the best we've seen in any condition, and $180 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay
  • no warranty information is provided
Features
  • 8-core processor (2.3GHz + 1.6GHz)
  • 6.4" 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display
  • 25MP rear camera, 25MP front camera
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
