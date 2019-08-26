New
Refurb Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone
$70 $96
free shipping

Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone for Verizon for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $26 and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

  • This Verizon phone is unlocked for any GSM carrier as well.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8940 processor
  • 3.3" 1280x720 touch screen
  • 32GB internal memory
  • water-resistant design
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
