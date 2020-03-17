Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone
$63 $75
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This Verizon phone is unlocked for any GSM carrier as well.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Sold by Best Deal Today via eBay
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8940 processor
  • 3.3" 1280x720 touch screen
  • 32GB internal memory
  • water-resistant design
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
