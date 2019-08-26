New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Turbo 2 32GB Phone
$70 $183
free shipping

Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Motorola Droid Turbo 2 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black or White for $69.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $113 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • This Verizon phone is unlocked for any GSM carrier as well.
Features
  • 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
  • up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
  • Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Motorola
Unlocked GSM Verizon Wireless Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register