eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Android Smartphone
$68 $80
free shipping

That's $19 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen for this phone in any condition. (It's $112 under the lowest price we could find for a new phone today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
  • 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps
  • Model: PAA30001US
