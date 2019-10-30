New
eBay
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$81
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $37.

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Price drops in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU
  • 5.7" 1440x720 LCD
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: XT1925-6
  • Expires 10/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
