New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Moto G5 Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone
$58 $149
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Moto G5 Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Lunar Gray for $67.99. That drops to $57.79 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • 5MP front- and 12MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Motorola
Refurbished Unlocked Android
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register