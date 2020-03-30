Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Moto E5 Play 16GB Android Phone
$47 $129
free shipping

That's $33 less than a new one costs at Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add to cart to bag this price
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP warranty applies
  • in Black
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • Android 8.0 Oreo OS
  • 8.0MP rear-facing camera
  • microSD slot
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
  • 5.2" 1280x720 LCD
