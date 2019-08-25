New
Refurb Unlocked Moto E5 Play 16GB Android Phone
$47
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Moto E5 Play 16GB Android Phone in Black for $54.99. That falls to $46.74 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $9 below our January mention of a new one for a specific carrier and $53 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Deal ends August 24. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 5.2" 1280x720 LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
