6" 2880x1440 OLED touchscreen

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.5GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)

4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage

dual 16MP and 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

fingerprint sensor

microSD card slot & USB 3.1 Type-C connector

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Quality Cellz via eBay to offers the refurbished Unlocked LG V30 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Cloud Silver forwith. That's tied with last week's mention, $120 less than a new one today, and the best deal we've seen. Features include:Note: No warranty information is provided. These units have an LCD shadow but are otherwise fully functional.