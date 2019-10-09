New
Refurb Unlocked LG V10 64GB Android Phone
$70 $94
That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CellFeee via eBay
  • a 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it
  • 5.7" 2560x1440 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz 6-core processor
  • 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM
  • 16-megapixel rear camera
  • Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
