eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Huawei Mate SE 64GB GSM Android Phone
$110 $250
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Huawei Mate SE 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray for $129. In-cart, that drops to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $75 below our February mention of a new one and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 5.93" 2160x1080 FHD+ edge-to-edge touchscreen
  • 2.36GHz octa-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB memory
  • 8MP & 2MP dual-lens camera
  • microSD card slot
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 49 min ago
