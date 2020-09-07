New
Daily Steals · 27 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$220 $230
free shipping

Coupon code "DNPXL3A" drops it to $70 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in White.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNPXL3A"
  • Expires 9/7/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Daily Steals Google
Unlocked Android Smartphone
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register