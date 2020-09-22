New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$205
free shipping

That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $25 for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay

  • In White.
  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
  • submersible water resistance
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
