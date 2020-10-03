New
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$200
free shipping

It's dropped another $5 in the last two weeks to the best we've seen and it's a current low for a refurb model by $30. Buy Now at eBay

  • In White.
  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
  • submersible water resistance
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
