Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$162
free shipping

It's a current low for a refurb model by $68. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in White.
  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
Features
  • submersible water resistance
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
3 comments
xterra
only idiots buy used phones from ebay
2 weeks 2 days ago
hammermint
Specs are all wrong (screen size, resolution, and type, as well as processor type)
2 weeks 2 days ago
albert81014
From the item description: The device will show a Pink/Green SHADE ON THE SCREEN, which will not impact the functionality of the device. Other than that, The cosmetic condition is overall GOOD, it may show signs of wear and tear from previous usage, such as dings & scratches on the screen & body.

Pass
2 weeks 2 days ago