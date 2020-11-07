It's dropped another $5 in the last week to the best we've seen. It's a current low for a refurb model by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
- submersible water resistance
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save $260 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new lline and Select Unlimited plan.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- Android v10
- 12.2MP camera and 8MP front camera
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save $10 off the list price. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- paint images by number
- variety of coloring themes
- Rated E for Everyone
That's up to $700 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Geek Alliance
- up to 3,800 sq. ft. coverage
- dual-band wireless
- access point with built-in Google Assistant
That's the same price you would pay elsewhere for a kit with only one bulb and $13 less than having to purchase an extra bulb to match this kit. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders $75 or more ship free.
- 2 GE C-Life Smart Bulbs
- Google Home Mini
- Model: GA01808-US
