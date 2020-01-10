Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$261 $297
free shipping

That's $139 less than you'd pay for an unlocked phone new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by decluttr_store via eBay.
  • Choose "Good" condition to see this starting price.
  • A 1 year seller warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Pink
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
