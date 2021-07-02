Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $140

You'd pay $400 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In White (for this price)
- Sold by cellularstream via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black/White or Just Black.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
It's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- Available in Not Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's $321 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $44 compared to what you'd pay for the device elsewhere plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- For new and existing Netflix subscribers (with the exception of those who receive Netflix access via bundled services offered by a third-party partner).
That's a low by $66, although it mostly goes for $300 everywhere else.
Update: The price increased to $219. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- security base with built-in keypad
- 2 tags and 2 detect sensors
- 85dB siren
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- motion detection
- Model: H1500ES
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Deco Gear Smart Plug 2-Pack
- SanDisk 32GB Memory Card
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822-US
That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
