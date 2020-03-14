Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$210 $799
free shipping

That's at least $279 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Just Black.
  • Sold by decluttr_store via eBay.
  • Choose "Good" and "64GB" to see this price.
  • A 1 year seller warranty applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
