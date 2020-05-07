Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 2 64GB Android Smartphone
$95
free shipping

You'll pay $44 more for a refurb at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies.
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
Features
  • 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera
  • Android 8.0 OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Google
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register