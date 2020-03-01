Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 2 64GB Android Smartphone
$95 $190
free shipping w/ Prime

It's the best price we've seen for a refurb in "good" condition and $95 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers.
  • Sold by EMB Phones via eBay, with a 90-day warranty.
  • Other eBay sellers also offer this phone for less, but the units are in lesser condition, such as having cracks or a shaded/tinted screen.
Features
  • 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera
  • Android 8.0 OS
  • Model: CLEARG011A
1 comment
jimcesariojr
free shipping, but not with Prime 😊
36 min ago