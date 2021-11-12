That's $32 under our May mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Yywireless via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Available in Blue.
- 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera
- Android 8.0 OS
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's $20 under our refurb mention from last month and within $1 of the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $80 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB Phones via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA01304-US
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models. Plus, coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" makes for deals starting at around $17, and beats our mention from a few days ago that didn't include the extra discount from the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $125.27 ($355 off list).
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Most sellers charge $100 for just the one. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Fog at this price.
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
It matches Prime Day price, $20 under our September mention, and a current low by $129 for two bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- covers up to 2,200-square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
