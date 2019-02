Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor

6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD

6GB RAM & 128GB storage

dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

microSD card slot

iris and fingerprint scanners

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in Ocean Blue or Lavender Purple for $644.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to. With, that's a current low by $65 for a new model, and the best outright price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it with $97 Rakuten Super Points for $645 in our mention from almost two weeks ago.) Deal ends February 5. Features include:Note: The coupon allows for one coupon redemption per person; and you must be signed in to use it. A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.