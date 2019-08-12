New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$270 $950
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $45.) Buy Now

Features
  • 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: N950U
