eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone
$575 $1,000
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from yesterday, the best we've seen for an unlocked refurb, and $325 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by bidallies via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Available in Gold or Silver
