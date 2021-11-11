Use code "SAVE10REFURB" to get this deal. That's a $40 drop from our October mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
Use code "SAVE10REFURB" to get this deal. That's a $16 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen for any new or refurb unlocked unit. (It's the second-best price we've seen in any condition, only beaten by a used deal.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- This item is covered by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
Use code "SAVE10REFURB" to get this price. That's a $49 drop from 3 days ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (It's a current price low for this refurb by $61.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfee via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is covered by a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MH5D3LL/A
Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to save. That's $10 under our mention from yesterday and the best price we've seen for an unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is backed by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Electro-Wireless via eBay
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Coupon code "MVWYLJHE" drops it to a buck less than our September mention, $6 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vigor530 via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- three 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables, and one 10-foot cable
- Model: SHJ-001
Take up to 64% off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Apply coupon code "9WKVKN8W" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-Honro via Amazon.
- MFi Certified
- double-braided nylon
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's a savings of $5 off list and the first discount we've seen on this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Most sellers charge $249. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
Sign In or Register